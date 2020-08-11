Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XLNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $106.45, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XLNX was $106.45, representing a -5.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.17 and a 57.28% increase over the 52 week low of $67.68.

XLNX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). XLNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports XLNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.6%, compared to an industry average of -12.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to XLNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XLNX as a top-10 holding:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC)

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ARKQ with an increase of 92.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XLNX at 6.07%.

