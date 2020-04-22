Markets
Xilinx Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $162.26 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $244.64 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193.38 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $756.17 million from $828.36 million last year.

Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $193.38 Mln. vs. $242.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $756.17 Mln vs. $828.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $660 - $720 Mln

