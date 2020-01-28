Markets
XLNX

Xilinx Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $162 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $171 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $723 million from $800 million last year.

Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $171 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $723 Mln vs. $800 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLNX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular