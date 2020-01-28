Xilinx Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $162 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $171 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $723 million from $800 million last year.

Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $171 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $723 Mln vs. $800 Mln last year.

