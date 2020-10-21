Xilinx Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $193.82 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $226.99 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.41 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $766.54 million from $833.37 million last year.

Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $203.41 Mln. vs. $240.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $766.54 Mln vs. $833.37 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $750 - $800 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.