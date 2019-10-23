Xilinx Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $227 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $216 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $833 million from $746 million last year.

Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $240 Mln. vs. $221 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $833 Mln vs. $746 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.