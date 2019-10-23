Markets
XLNX

Xilinx Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $227 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $216 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $833 million from $746 million last year.

Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $240 Mln. vs. $221 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $833 Mln vs. $746 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLNX

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular