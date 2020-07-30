Xilinx Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $93.84 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $241.46 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $160.17 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.5% to $726.67 million from $849.63 million last year.

Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $160.17 Mln. vs. $249.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q1): $726.67 Mln vs. $849.63 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $730 - $780 Mln

