Xilinx forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Xilinx Inc on Wednesday forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates and refrained from providing an annual outlook, citing the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Shares of the company were down 4.5% in extended trading.

Shares of the company, which closed 5% higher on Wednesday, were down 4.5% in extended trading.

Xilinx said it expects first-quarter revenue in the range of between $660 million and $720 million, below analysts' average estimate of $738.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

