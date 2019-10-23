Xilinx forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc XLNX.O on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, weighed down by a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute.

The company said it expects third-quarter revenue of between $710 million and $740 million, well below analysts' average estimate of $844.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

