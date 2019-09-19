Xilinx CFO Lorenzo Flores to step down

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Xilinx Inc XLNX.O said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Lorenzo Flores is stepping down, sending the company's shares down nearly 4% in extended trading.

Flores plans to leave Xilinx after the company reports its second-quarter earnings on Oct. 23, the company said. (https://prn.to/2kVi6Ym)

Xilinx said it has started a search for a new CFO.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

