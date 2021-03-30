Xilinx Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XLNX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.98, changing hands as low as $118.41 per share. Xilinx, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLNX's low point in its 52 week range is $75 per share, with $154.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.33. The XLNX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.