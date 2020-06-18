Xilinx Boosts Portfolio With Alveo-Powered Video Appliances

Xilinx, Inc. XLNX recently launched two real-time computing video appliances for scalable, ultra-high-density video transcoding applications. These appliances, based on Xilinx RT Server, will enable cost-efficient optimization of video quality, and bitrate for eSports and e-gaming applications, video conferencing platforms, live broadcast and telemedicine applications.



With the manifold increase of virtual meetings, remote learning sessions, seller broadcasts and other forms of streaming, bandwidth costs are surging, weighing heavily upon service providers. Xilinx’s appliances claim to help service providers meet the rising demand for optimized architectures at minimal costs.



Moreover, edge and on-premise high-compute workloads require video channel density, throughput and low latency, all of which will be delivered by Xilinx’s RT Video Appliances. This is made possible by Xilinx’s Alveo data center accelerator cards, which have been integrated into the appliances.

Notably, the appliances are available in two pre-configured options — the High Channel Density Video Appliance and the Ultra-Low Bitrate Video Appliance. The former integrates up to eight Alveo U30 data center acceleration cards, which were also recently launched. The Alveo U30 card is powered by the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC with integrated video codec and graphics engines for improved video quality.



The Ultra-Low Bitrate Optimized Video Appliance is designed to deliver high-quality live video at minimal bandwidth costs. It accommodates up to eight Alveo U50 accelerator cards, powered by Xilinx UltraScale+ architecture.



Notably, Hewlett Packard HPE has integrated the Alveo U50 and Alveo U250 accelerator cards on the HPE ProLiant servers, making the HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen 10 and HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen 10 Plus servers the first Xilinx FPGA-powered HPE servers.



Alveo, a suit of accelerator cards, was launched by Xilinx in 2018, to increase the performance and productivity of industry-standard servers across cloud and on-premise data centers. The Alveo cards enable customers to reconfigure the hardware and optimize its productivity according to changing workloads, standards and algorithms, sans any extra replacement costs.



A brief look into the technicalities shows the advantages of Alveo over a wide range of applications. For instance, one of its characteristics is that it boosts real-time inference throughput 20 times compared with sophisticated CPUs.



Xilinx currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



