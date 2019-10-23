Xilinx Board Approves Share Buyback Authorization Of Up To $1.0 Bln

(RTTNews) - Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) said its Board of Directors approved a new authorization for the company to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its common stock. The company noted that the timing of share repurchases and exact number of common shares to be purchased will depend upon prevailing market conditions and other factors.

Xilinx, Inc. said its Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per outstanding share of common stock payable on December 3, 2019, to all stockholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2019.

