Xilinx Acquires Silexica For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) has acquired Silexica, a C/C++ programming and analysis tools provider, the company said in a statement.

Silexica's SLX FPGA tool suite will become integrated with the Xilinx Vitis portfolio, which the company believes, will help it to attract a wider range of developers.

"Software programmability is imperative to our long-term goal to accelerate the path from software to application-optimized hardware systems," says Salil Raje, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Group, Xilinx. "Silexica's technology complements our existing Vitis solution and roadmap and will accelerate our ability to attract a wider range of developers seeking to leverage our heterogeneous computing architectures."

Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

