Xigem Technologies Sees Soaring Q1 Revenue

Xigem Technologies (TSE:XIGM) has released an update.

Xigem Technologies reports a substantial 58% increase in both gross and net sales for Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, alongside a significant reduction in net comprehensive loss by 65.5%. The growth is attributed to the success of EchoDigital, the company’s AI-driven SaaS platform for the used car market, which is set to expand to more dealers. EchoDigital’s potential aligns with industry trends, as online used car sales and data-driven transactions become increasingly prevalent.

For further insights into TSE:XIGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.