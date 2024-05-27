News & Insights

Xigem Technologies Sees Soaring Q1 Revenue

May 27, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Xigem Technologies (TSE:XIGM) has released an update.

Xigem Technologies reports a substantial 58% increase in both gross and net sales for Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, alongside a significant reduction in net comprehensive loss by 65.5%. The growth is attributed to the success of EchoDigital, the company’s AI-driven SaaS platform for the used car market, which is set to expand to more dealers. EchoDigital’s potential aligns with industry trends, as online used car sales and data-driven transactions become increasingly prevalent.

