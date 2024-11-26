News & Insights

Xigem Technologies Reports 260% Financial Surge

November 26, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Xigem Technologies (TSE:XIGM) has released an update.

Xigem Technologies has reported a remarkable 260% increase in financial performance for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, driven by the success of its SaaS platform, EchoDigital. The company also achieved a significant reduction in net fiscal loss, demonstrating strong operational improvements and strategic growth.

