Xiaomi's Q1 revenue falls 4.6% due to COVID, supply chain disruptions

Contributor
David Kirton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp reported a fall in first-quarter revenue as COVID-19 controls and lockdowns bit into demand in China while broader economic headwinds affected sales overseas.

SHENZHEN, China, May 19 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK reported a fall in first-quarter revenue as COVID-19 controls and lockdowns bit into demand in China while broader economic headwinds affected sales overseas.

Revenue in the quarter ending March 31 dropped to 73.35 billion yuan ($10.85 billion) from 76.88 billion and fell short of the 74.3 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

($1 = 6.7594 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by David Kirton; editing by Jason Neely)

((David.Kirton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More