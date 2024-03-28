News & Insights

Xiaomi's first EV to go on sale at starting price of 215,900 yuan

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

March 28, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - Xiaomi's 1810.HK highly anticipated electric vehicle (EV) will go on sale at a starting price of 215,900 yuan ($29,869.54), the Chinese smartphone company said as it announced the launch of its first car in the world's largest auto market.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said the company's standard SU7 model will be priced at 215,900 yuan while its Pro and Max versions will 245,900 and 299900 yuan respectively.

($1 = 7.2281 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh Editing by David Goodman)

