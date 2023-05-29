News & Insights

Xiaomi to make wireless audio products in India

May 29, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp's 1810.HK Indian arm will start making wireless audio products in the country through a partnership with electronics manufacturer Optiemus in a push to further localise its operations, the company said on Monday.

Xiaomi India will make its first local audio gadget at Optiemus Electronics' factory in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a statement, reiterating that it was targeting a 50% increase in the production of components locally sourced by 2025.

The push comes as the manufacturer of the Redmi brand of smartphones recently lost out to South Korean rival Samsung 005930.KS as India's top smartphones company.

