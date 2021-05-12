US Markets

Xiaomi shares jump after report on removal from U.S. blacklist

Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Shares in Xiaomi Corp rose as much as 6.71% in Hong Kong afternoon trade on Wednesday, following a report that the telecoms giant would be removed from a U.S. blacklist.

On Twitter, a Bloomberg reporter said the removal comes after the company reached a settlement with the U.S. Defense Department. Xiaomi shares were last up 4.88%.

