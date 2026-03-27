Xiaomi (SEHK:1810) Price Target Decreased by 13.86% to 48.29

The average one-year price target for Xiaomi (SEHK:1810) has been revised to HK$48.29 / share. This is a decrease of 13.86% from the prior estimate of HK$56.06 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$30.30 to a high of HK$80.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.34% from the latest reported closing price of HK$33.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xiaomi. This is an decrease of 314 owner(s) or 94.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1810 is 1.06%, an increase of 18.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.59% to 6,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,739K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares , representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1810 by 23.52% over the last quarter.

CRLSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional Shares holds 682K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing an increase of 30.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1810 by 39.16% over the last quarter.

KCIIX - Knights of Columbus International Equity Fund I Shares holds 482K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares , representing an increase of 22.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1810 by 29.79% over the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund holds 413K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1810 by 5.12% over the last quarter.

LICAX - Lord Abbett International Equity Fund holds 408K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1810 by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.