Xiaomi seeks raise up to $4 billion - term sheet

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp1810.HK is aiming to raise up to $4 billion in an equity and convertible bond deal launched in Hong Kong on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company is selling 1 billion shares in a top-up transaction priced between HK$23.70 and HK$24.50, the term sheet showed.

A convertible bond deal to raise $855 million is also underway, according to the term sheet.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.