Xiaomi seeks raise up to $4 billion - term sheet

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp is aiming to raise up to $4 billion in an equity and convertible bond deal launched in Hong Kong on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company is selling 1 billion shares in a top-up transaction priced between HK$23.70 and HK$24.50, the term sheet showed.

A convertible bond deal to raise $855 million is also underway, according to the term sheet.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

