Xiaomi revenue misses estimates as competition intensifies

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK on Tuesday reported a smaller than expected 8.2% rise in third-quarter revenue, hurt by intensifying competition from domestic rivals Oppo and Vivo.

Sales rose to 78.06 billion yuan ($12.22 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30. Analysts had expected 79.20 billion yuan, Refinitiv data shows.

Profit slumped 84% to 788.6 million yuan.

On an adjusted basis, Xiaomi earned 5.18 billion yuan, largely in line with the average analyst expectations for 5.09 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.3878 Chinese yuan renminbi)

