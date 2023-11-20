News & Insights

Xiaomi revenue edges higher but profit leaps on cost savings

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

November 20, 2023 — 05:23 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds detail

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK reported a small increase in revenue for the third quarter, though smartphone shipments were flat as China's economic recovery struggled to gather momentum.

Te smartphone maker's sales totalled 70.9 billion yuan ($9.83 billion), beating an average estimate of 70.2 billion yuan from 13 analysts polled by LSEG.

Net income jumped by 183% from a year earlier to 6 billion yuan thanks to lower component costs and operating efficiencies across the business. That compared with a consensus estimate of 4.6 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yelin Mo in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai Editing by Jacqueline Wong and David Goodman )

((yelin.mo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.