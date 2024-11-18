Xiaomi Reports Strong Q3 Growth in 2024

Xiaomi (HK:1810) has released an update.

Xiaomi Corporation has reported a remarkable growth in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a 30.5% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching RMB92.5 billion. The company’s smartphone shipments also rose by 3.1%, maintaining its position as the third-largest global smartphone brand. Additionally, Xiaomi’s user ecosystem expanded significantly, with global monthly active users hitting a record high of 685.8 million, reflecting a 10.1% increase year-over-year.

