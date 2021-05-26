Xiaomi reports 55% surge in Q1 revenue

Contributor
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp reported first-quarter revenue growth of 55% on Wednesday, above analyst expectations, as it nabbed market share from one-time market leader Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK reported first-quarter revenue growth of 55% on Wednesday, above analyst expectations, as it nabbed market share from one-time market leader Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL.

Revenue rose to 76.88 billion yuan ($12 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, from 49.70 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts expected revenue of 74.5 billion yen, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.3930 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters