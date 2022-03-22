Xiaomi reports 21.4% rise in revenue for Q4 2021

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK on Tuesday reported a 21.4% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst expectations.

Revenue rose to 85.58 billion yuan ($13.45 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 70.46 billion yuan in the year-ago period. Analysts expected revenue of 81.80 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.3636 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

