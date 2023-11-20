Xiaomi reports 0.6% revenue increase for third quarter

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK reported a small increase in revenue for the third quarter as smartphone shipments failed to gain much traction amid a faltering recovery for China's economy.

Sales came in at 70.9 billion yuan ($9.83 billion), beating an average estimate of 70.2 billion yuan drawn from 13 analysts surveyed by LSEG.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yelin Mo in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

