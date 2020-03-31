Xiaomi Q4 revenue jumps 27%, beats estimates

Contributor
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported a 27% jump in December-quarter revenue, its fourth consecutive quarter of growth, and above analyst expectations, in spite a weak outlook for the global smartphone sector.

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp 1010.HK on Tuesday reported a 27% jump in December-quarter revenue, its fourth consecutive quarter of growth, and above analyst expectations, in spite a weak outlook for the global smartphone sector.

Sales in the fourth quarter jumped to 56.5 billion yuan (about $8.0 billion) from 44.42 bilion yuan in the same quarter a year earlier. This beat analyst expectations of 55.6 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters