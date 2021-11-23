Xiaomi Q3 revenue up 8.2% year-on-year to 78.06 bln yuan, misses estimtes

Josh Horwitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported an 8.2% rise in third-quarter revenue, slightly below analyst expectations.

Revenue roseto 78.06 billion yuan ($12.22 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts expected 79.20 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

