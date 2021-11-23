Xiaomi Q3 revenue up 8.2% year-on-year to 78.06 bln yuan, misses estimtes

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK on Tuesday reported an 8.2% rise in third-quarter revenue, slightly below analyst expectations.

Revenue roseto 78.06 billion yuan ($12.22 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts expected 79.20 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.3878 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

