Xiaomi Q3 revenue falls 9.7% year-on-year, net income down 59.1%

Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

November 23, 2022 — 04:40 am EST

Written by Josh Horwitz for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue of 70.17 billion yuan, a 9.7% fall year-on-year and a touch below analyst expectations.

Net income reached 2.12 billion yuan, down 59.1% year-on-year and slightly above analyst expectations.

