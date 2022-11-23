Xiaomi Q3 revenue falls 9.7% year-on-year, net income down 59.1%

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue of 70.17 billion yuan, a 9.7% fall year-on-year and a touch below analyst expectations.

Net income reached 2.12 billion yuan, down 59.1% year-on-year and slightly above analyst expectations.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

