Xiaomi price target raised to $24 from $16 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao raised the firm’s price target on Xiaomi (XIACY) to $24 from $16 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results featured stronger than expected revenues across all major segments with higher than expected margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Xiaomi is “firing on all cylinders.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on XIACY:
- Xiaomi Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Qualcomm eyes Intel deal while Apollo offers investment: Morning Buzz
- Xiaomi asks India to recall report on company, Flipkart, Reuters reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.