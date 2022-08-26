Xiaomi in talks with BAIC to produce electric cars - Bloomberg News

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK is in talks with Beijing Automotive Group Co 1958.HK to collaborate on producing electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two giants are exploring different options including Xiaomi buying a stake in Beijing Hyundai No 2 plant, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3QUjxQF)

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.