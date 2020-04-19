Xiaomi hires banks for US$ 144A/Reg S notes offering

adds investor calls and ratings

HONG KONG, April 20 (IFR) - Hong Kong-listed Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has hired banks for a proposed offering of 144A/Reg S US dollar senior bonds and will start to hold investor conference calls today.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and ABC International are joint global coordinators as well as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with AMTD, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Barclays, HSBC and ICBC International.

Wholly owned subsidiary Xiaomi Best Time International will be the issuer and Xiaomi will be the guarantor.

The notes have expected ratings of Baa2/BBB–/BBB, on par with the guarantor.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to repay borrowings.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby)

