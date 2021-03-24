Xiaomi fourth-quarter profit rises 36.7% on handset demand

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK reported a 36.7% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, as demand for its handsets increased.

Adjusted net profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31 rose to 3.2 billion yuan ($490.84 million), beating analyst expectations of 2.9 billion yuan.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.