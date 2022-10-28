Xiaomi discontinues financial services business in India -TechCrunch

Contributor
Rittik Biswas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp is winding down its financial services business in India, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK is winding down its financial services business in India, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company recently pulled its Mi Pay and Mi Credit apps in India from the local Play Store and its own app store, the report said.

Three years after its launch, Mi Pay, which allowed users to make bill payments and money transfers, is no longer listed among the recognized apps by regulatory body National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), TechCrunch said.

Xiaomi and NPCI did not immediately did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

In India, Xiaomi's strongest market outside of China, the company has been subject to government probes for allegedly dodging tax regulators.

An Indian court recently declined to lift a freeze on Xiaomi's $676 million worth of assets, even as the Chinese smartphone group said this enforcement action had "effectively halted" its operations in its key Indian market.

(Reporting by Rittik Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Rittik.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters