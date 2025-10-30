Xiaomi Corporation - Depositary Receipt (XIACY) Price Target Decreased by 14.38% to 31.95

The average one-year price target for Xiaomi Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:XIACY) has been revised to $31.95 / share. This is a decrease of 14.38% from the prior estimate of $37.32 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.71 to a high of $35.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 187.88% from the latest reported closing price of $11.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xiaomi Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 45.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIACY is 0.72%, an increase of 28.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 411.16% to 888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 497K shares.

FBCGX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K6 Fund holds 106K shares.

FSBDX - Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 88K shares.

DRAG - Roundhill China Dragons ETF holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIACY by 32.37% over the last quarter.

SPTE - SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF holds 37K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIACY by 17.70% over the last quarter.

