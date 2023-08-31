Xiaomi Corporation - Class B (XIACF) Price Target Increased by 8.71% to 1.95

The average one-year price target for Xiaomi Corporation - Class B (OTC:XIACF) has been revised to 1.95 / share. This is an increase of 8.71% from the prior estimate of 1.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 2.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.46% from the latest reported closing price of 1.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xiaomi Corporation - Class B. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIACF is 0.53%, a decrease of 9.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 1,147,292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 202,938K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204,051K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIACF by 11.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 193,524K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193,530K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIACF by 14.08% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 139,303K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 91,121K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,445K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIACF by 10.92% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 61,916K shares. No change in the last quarter.

