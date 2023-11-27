Xiaomi Corporation - ADR (XIACY) Price Target Increased by 8.95% to 10.26

The average one-year price target for Xiaomi Corporation - ADR (OTC:XIACY) has been revised to 10.26 / share. This is an increase of 8.95% from the prior estimate of 9.42 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.77 to a high of 11.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.79% from the latest reported closing price of 9.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xiaomi Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIACY is 0.00%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.29% to 178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 172K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIACY by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 22.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIACY by 50.75% over the last quarter.

