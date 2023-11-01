Xiaomi Corporation - ADR (XIACY) Price Target Increased by 16.07% to 9.42

The average one-year price target for Xiaomi Corporation - ADR (OTC:XIACY) has been revised to 9.42 / share. This is an increase of 16.07% from the prior estimate of 8.12 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.40 to a high of 10.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.48% from the latest reported closing price of 8.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xiaomi Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIACY is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.31% to 200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing a decrease of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIACY by 26.54% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares.

