XIACY

Xiaomi Corporation - ADR (XIACY) Price Target Increased by 14.98% to 8.26

August 02, 2023 — 12:18 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Xiaomi Corporation - ADR (OTC:XIACY) has been revised to 8.26 / share. This is an increase of 14.98% from the prior estimate of 7.18 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.40 to a high of 9.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.30% from the latest reported closing price of 7.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xiaomi Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIACY is 0.03%, an increase of 2,450.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 153.00% to 546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XIACY / Xiaomi Corporation - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Old Mission Capital holds 330K shares.

Fisher Asset Management holds 216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIACY by 27.14% over the last quarter.

