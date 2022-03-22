Xiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

Contributor
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected 21.4% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, as industry shipments of handsets slowly tick up following a global chip shortage and the peak of the pandemic.

Revenue hits 85.58 bln yuan, up 21.4% y/y

Net profit reaches 39.47 billion yuan, up 36.6% y/y

Smartphone shipments total 44.1 mln units, up 4.4% y/y

Adds net income, detail

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected 21.4% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, as industry shipments of handsets slowly tick up following a global chip shortage and the peak of the pandemic.

Revenue rose to 85.58 billion yuan ($13.45 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 70.46 billion yuan in the year earlier period and analyst expectations for 81.80 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Smartphone shipments rose 4.4% to 44.1 million units in the quarter, Xiaomi said in a statement.

Net income rose 39.6% to 4.47 billion yuan, also above analyst expectations.

($1 = 6.3636 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters