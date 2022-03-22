Xiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

Revenue hits 85.58 bln yuan, up 21.4% y/y
SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected 21.4% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, as industry shipments of handsets slowly tick up following a global chip shortage and the peak of the pandemic.
Revenue rose to 85.58 billion yuan ($13.45 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 70.46 billion yuan in the year earlier period and analyst expectations for 81.80 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.
Smartphone shipments rose 4.4% to 44.1 million units in the quarter, Xiaomi said in a statement.
Net income rose 39.6% to 4.47 billion yuan, also above analyst expectations.
($1 = 6.3636 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)
