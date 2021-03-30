Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10 bln over ten years

Adds detail

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HKhas formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business, the company announced on Tuesday in a filing.

The firm will initially invest 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) in the wholly-owned subsidiary, with a total investment goal of $10 billion over the next ten years.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun will also serve as CEO of the smart electric vehicle unit, the company added.

($1 = 6.5647 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

