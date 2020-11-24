Xiaomi announces 4.1 billion yuan adjusted net profit in Q3 as smartphone shipments surge

Xiaomi Corp announced an adjusted net profit of 4.1 billion yuan ($623.47 million) for the third quarter, as smartphone shipments urged 45.3% on a year earlier.

Smartphone revenue grew to 47.6 billion yuan, an increase of 47.5% in the same period.

($1 = 6.5761 Chinese yuan renminbi)

