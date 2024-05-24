News & Insights

Stocks

Xiaomi Aligns Interests with Long-Term Share Awards

May 24, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xiaomi (HK:1810) has released an update.

Xiaomi Corporation has announced the award of over 34 million shares to employees and service providers under its 2023 Share Scheme, aiming to align their interests with the company’s long-term growth. The shares, granted at no cost to the recipients, will vest over a period ranging from 2024 to 2034, with the vesting schedule tied to the performance rankings of the participants. This move is designed to incentivize and retain talent while fostering a shared commitment to the company’s success.

For further insights into HK:1810 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XIACF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.