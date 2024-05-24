Xiaomi Aligns Interests with Long-Term Share Awards

Xiaomi (HK:1810) has released an update.

Xiaomi Corporation has announced the award of over 34 million shares to employees and service providers under its 2023 Share Scheme, aiming to align their interests with the company’s long-term growth. The shares, granted at no cost to the recipients, will vest over a period ranging from 2024 to 2034, with the vesting schedule tied to the performance rankings of the participants. This move is designed to incentivize and retain talent while fostering a shared commitment to the company’s success.

