AIXI

Xiao-I, TF International Partner To Advance AI In Finance, Stock Down

March 19, 2025 — 10:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Xiao-I Corp. (AIXI), an artificial intelligence company, Wednesday announced a global strategic partnership with TF International Securities Group Limited, a Hong Kong-based financial institution under Hubei Hongtai Group and Tianfeng Securities.

This collaboration aims to integrate Xiao-I's Hua Zang Large Language Model into TF International's financial services, enhancinginvestment research risk management, data analytics, and operational efficiency.

As part of the agreement, Xiao-I will develop a customized AI Agent platform for TF International, leveraging Hua Zang LLM to automate workflows, streamline research, and improve decision-making through a self-reinforcing data flywheel mechanism.

AIXI is currently trading at $3.66, down $0.14 or 3.68 percent on the Nasdaq.

