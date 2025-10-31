Markets
AIXI

Xiao-I Renews Partnership With Global Insurer To Expand AI-Driven Customer Service

October 31, 2025 — 12:23 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Xiao-I Corp. (AIXI), a global cognitive intelligence solution, Friday announced that it has renewed its strategic partnership with a multinational life insurance provider to continue deploying its enterprise-grade conversational AI platform, iBot Pro.

The platform's ability to provide intelligent, scalable, and compliant customer engagement across digital channels is highlighted by the extension.

Through automation, iBot Pro lowers operating costs while enabling high-accuracy intent recognition, unified omnichannel experiences, and round-the-clock customer support.

Rapid adaptation to new insurance products and regulations is made possible by its low-code design.

AIXI is currently trading in $1.08, down $0.04 or 3.95 percent on the Nasdaq.

