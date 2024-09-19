News & Insights

Markets
AIXI

Xiao-I Renews Contract With Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial

September 19, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Artificial intelligence company Xiao-I Corp. (AIXI) Thursday announced the renewal of its contract with Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Since 2021, Xiao-I has provided Yili with AI solutions, including an intelligent voice customer service platform. The upgraded platform, built on Xiao-I's Hua Zang large language model (LLM), enhances Yili's ability to respond to the vast number of customer inquiries efficiently across its diverse product lines, which include dairy products, beverages, and packaged water.

Hui Yuan, CEO of Xiao-I Corporation, commented: "We are proud to continue our collaboration with Yili, a leader in the global dairy industry. Yili is the largest dairy company in China with the most comprehensive range of products, ranked among the top five dairy companies globally. This partnership has grown stronger over the years, driven by mutual trust and innovation. With Yili's business model shift from its AI-driven customer service platform to a subscription-based model, we are able to further expand our offerings to Yili and continue delivering AI-driven solutions that support Yili's mission of providing world-class products."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIXI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.