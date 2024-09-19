Xiao-I Renews Contract With Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial

(RTTNews) - Artificial intelligence company Xiao-I Corp. (AIXI) Thursday announced the renewal of its contract with Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Since 2021, Xiao-I has provided Yili with AI solutions, including an intelligent voice customer service platform. The upgraded platform, built on Xiao-I's Hua Zang large language model (LLM), enhances Yili's ability to respond to the vast number of customer inquiries efficiently across its diverse product lines, which include dairy products, beverages, and packaged water.

Hui Yuan, CEO of Xiao-I Corporation, commented: "We are proud to continue our collaboration with Yili, a leader in the global dairy industry. Yili is the largest dairy company in China with the most comprehensive range of products, ranked among the top five dairy companies globally. This partnership has grown stronger over the years, driven by mutual trust and innovation. With Yili's business model shift from its AI-driven customer service platform to a subscription-based model, we are able to further expand our offerings to Yili and continue delivering AI-driven solutions that support Yili's mission of providing world-class products."

