News & Insights

Markets
AAPL

Xiao-I Awaits Final Ruling On Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Apple Over AI Technology Claims

September 30, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Xiao-I Corp. (AIXI), a developer of AI solutions, provided an update on its VIE's ongoing patent infringement lawsuit with Apple Computer Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Apple, Inc., (AAPL) and Apple Computer Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

The lawsuit, which involves claims that Apple infringed on VIE's intellectual property related to artificial intelligence technology, reached a new phase in the legal proceedings.

On September 24, 2024, the Shanghai High People's Court held a hearing on the case, both VIE's and Apple's legal teams were in attendance for the hearing, which marks the latest step in this dispute.

The trial phase of the lawsuit was concluded on July 31, 2024, and the parties to the lawsuit are currently awaiting the Court's final ruling.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AIXI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.