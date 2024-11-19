Xiao-I announces strategic cooperation with Deafopia

Xiao-I (AIXI) announced a strategic cooperation with Deafopia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting businesses within the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. This collaboration will enhance the market visibility and distribution of Xiao-I’s newly developed AI hardwares, with Deafopia managing outreach and expanding distribution channels, particularly to deaf schools, government facilities, and broader community initiatives. As part of this cooperation, Deafopia will promote at its trade shows, community events, and through its digital platforms, including its website and social media channels. This partnership aims to significantly increase awareness and access to the products, improving the lives of individuals within the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities by offering cutting-edge technological solutions. These AI hardwares are specifically designed to assist individuals with hearing impairments, offering them enhanced accessibility and communication solutions in various settings. By partnering with Deafopia, Xiao-I will leverage the nonprofit’s vast network and established events to reach key markets that will benefit most from this innovative product.

