Xiao-I announces strategic agreement with Hong Kong public sector client

Xiao-I (AIXI) announced a strategic agreement with an undisclosed Hong Kong public sector client. This engagement further solidifies Xiao-I’s reputation and expands its footprint in the Hong Kong public sector, and is projected to generate initial revenue of approximately 8M Hong Kong dollars. Through this collaboration, Xiao-I will leverage its proprietary HuaZang Large Language Model as the foundational model, with Chatbot application, to enhance the client’s existing HR operations, enabling an AI-driven transformation of their internal workflows.

